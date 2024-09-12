China, Egypt to implement consensus, deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:09, September 12, 2024

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Youssef Alaa El-Deen, secretary general of the Egyptian National Security Council, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- During a meeting in Russia's St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Chinese and Egyptian government representatives agreed to further implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and deepen cooperation.

Meeting with Youssef Alaa El-Deen, secretary general of the Egyptian National Security Council, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have provided strategic guidance for China-Egypt relations, which has served as a strong political guarantee for mutual trust and unity between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to implement the key agreements between the two heads of state, deepen all-around mutually beneficial cooperation and push bilateral relations toward the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

Wang pointed out that Egypt, as a major developing country with significant influence in the Arab, African, and Islamic worlds, is welcomed as a new BRICS member attending this year's meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors for the first time.

China is ready to collaborate with Egypt and other BRICS partners to steadily advance greater BRICS cooperation, create an important platform for South-South cooperation, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries while defending international fairness and justice, Wang said.

Wang expressed appreciation for Egypt's contribution to the success of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing and stated China's willingness to work with Egypt and other African countries to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, implement the ten partnership actions for modernization, and help Africa accelerate its development and revitalization.

El-Deen expressed his pleasure in Egypt's participation in the BRICS mechanism for the first time as a full member and thanked China for its valuable support. He affirmed the strong mutual trust and solid relations between Egypt and China.

Egypt is committed to advancing the Belt and Road Initiative and expanding practical cooperation under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, he said, adding that Egypt will continue to actively engage in the FOCAC and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and explore ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with China and its African partners.

Both sides exchanged views on the Gaza conflict and the Ukraine crisis. El-Deen spoke highly of China's efforts in promoting reconciliation among Palestinian factions and commended China's efforts to mediate and promote peace talks.

Both sides expressed their willingness to work together in calling for a ceasefire and end to hostilities in Gaza as soon as possible and seeking a fundamental and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue. They also agreed to enhance communication and collaboration on the Ukraine issue to jointly promote a political resolution to the crisis.

