Egyptian experts big on deeper Egypt-China cooperation after FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 10:32, September 14, 2024

CAIRO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian experts have voiced confidence for deeper cooperation between Egypt and China following the successfully hosting of the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly participated in the FOCAC summit in Beijing last week, and in the meantime had important meetings with heads and representatives of major Chinese companies, witnessed the signing of contracts between the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Chinese companies to undertake new projects, and attended the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two sides on cooperation.

Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said those results showed the strong "political will from the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation," which is mutually beneficial.

"China is playing a practical, strong, and real role in helping Africa and also in cooperating with Egypt," Helmy told Xinhua, noting that the new contracts and MoUs will play an important role in Egypt's development.

China is the "best trade, economic and technological partner" for Egypt, he said, adding that Egypt needs advanced Chinese technology in various fields on its way towards industrial development.

Waleed Gaballah, a member of the Egyptian Association for Political Economy, Statistics and Legislation, said the signing of the new contracts and MoUs demonstrates that "the Chinese-Egyptian partnership is on the right track."

These positive results "indicate that Egypt and China have a common desire to increase economic cooperation and that the path of partnership is serious on both sides," Gaballah told Xinhua.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation under the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Gaballah particularly touched on the Chinese-constructed Central Business District project in the new administrative capital of Egypt, which is a key project of Egypt's national rejuvenation plan and a flagship project under the framework of BRI.

Chinese investments in Egypt enhance economic relations between the two countries, and create more job opportunities in Egypt, he added.

