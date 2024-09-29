China willing to join Egypt to push comprehensive strategic partnership to new level: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:45, September 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that China is willing to join Egypt in pushing their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, bilateral ties have maintained a sound momentum of development, he said.

China, Wang said, is ready to work with Egypt to implement the consensus reached by the two presidents, carry forward the fine tradition of strong support for each other, advance mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation in various fields, and jointly stride toward the direction of building a community with a shared future.

The Chinese side is ready to closely coordinate with Egypt within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the BRICS mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, he added.

For his part, Abdelatty said Egypt is willing to work with China to implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries, and deepen cooperation in various fields.

He also said that Egypt welcomes continuous participation by Chinese enterprises in Egypt's modernization.

