Egypt eyes deeper cooperation with China in tourism, archaeology: minister

Xinhua) 09:16, September 19, 2024

CAIRO, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said here on Tuesday that Egypt eyes deeper cooperation with China in tourism and archaeology.

During a meeting with journalists from both local and foreign media outlets, Fathy spoke highly of the "strong" Egyptian-Chinese relationship, adding that the two countries had carried out "a wide range of fruitful cooperation."

Hailing the success of the "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition currently being held in China and the joint Egyptian-Chinese archeological mission excavating the Montu Temple in Upper Egypt's Luxor, Fathy expressed hope for expanding cultural exchanges with China, highlighting the rich civilizations of both countries.

Egypt aims to increase its annual influx of Chinese tourists, Fathy said, noting that the country hosts around 200,000 Chinese tourists annually.

"In addition to participating in tourism exhibitions in China, we will work with Chinese tour operators and hold sessions, dialogues, and workshops to discuss developing tourism between China and Egypt," he said.

