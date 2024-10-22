Beijing to held exhibition showcasing art, life in ancient Greece

Two staff members check a marble statue to be displayed at the National Museum of China, Oct. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The exhibition "The Diversity of Beauty-Art and Life in Ancient Greece", with nearly 280 sets of pottery, bronze, gold, glass, murals, sculptures, and other representative artifacts on display, will soon kick off at the National Museum of China in Beijing.

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024, shows the cultural and creative products of the exhibition "The Diversity of Beauty-Art and Life in Ancient Greece". (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

