Greeks welcome China's new visa-free policy

Xinhua) 13:09, October 18, 2024

ATHENS, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Greek citizens have warmly welcomed China's new visa-free policy, which took effect earlier this week, offering easier and more affordable travel opportunities.

Starting from Oct. 15 and lasting until Dec. 31, 2025, Greek citizens with ordinary passports can visit China for up to 15 days without a visa for tourism, business, family reunification, or transit, according to Pan Ziyang, an official from the Consular Department of China's Embassy in Greece.

Pan explained that the initiative aims to enhance people-to-people exchanges and attract more Greek tourists to China.

"This visa-free policy not only simplifies travel to China but also reduces costs," said Theodore Sotiridis, a travel agent planning a trip to Shanghai with colleagues. He praised the policy, calling it a pilot program that could eventually become permanent, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Maria Maniati, a travel agent from Kalamata in southern Greece, was among the first to take advantage of the new policy. "I'm thrilled. China has long been a dream destination for me," she said.

Wang Ying, Counselor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Greece, emphasized the broader impact of the program. "This policy will significantly facilitate cultural and personnel exchanges between Greece and China," Wang said.

In addition to the visa exemption, Greek travelers now benefit from several direct flight options between the two countries. Air China established direct flights between Athens and Beijing in 2017, and this spring, China's Juneyao Airlines launched direct flights between Athens and Shanghai, further enhancing travel convenience.

"This is a wonderful gift. Obtaining a visa can be both time-consuming and expensive, so this is an incredible opportunity," said Greek actress Evelina Arapidi, who starred in the play "Women of Passion, Women of Greece" which recently completed its tour in China. She added that she plans to return to explore more of the country's rich culture.

Tatiana Ligari, who directed the play Arapidi played, also praised the visa-free travel initiative, underscoring the importance of cross-border exchanges. "When borders open, the flow of ideas increases," she said.

"China has so much to offer the world, and it's equally important for the Chinese to engage more with international visitors," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)