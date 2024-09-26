China grants visa-free entry to Slovenians

Xinhua) 11:14, September 26, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to grant visa-free entry to the people of Slovenia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Slovenian counterpart as they met Wednesday in New York.

"I now notify the Slovenian side with great excitement that the Chinese government has decided to grant visa-free entry to Slovenian citizens," said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, adding that the measure is "good news" for both the Slovenian and the Chinese people as it will forcefully promote friendly exchanges between the two countries and deepen their friendship and mutual trust.

Wang was meeting Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

Noting that Slovenia is an important member of the European Union, Wang said China supports Slovenia assuming the rotating chair of the United Nations Security Council this month, is willing to work with the Slovenian side to implement true multilateralism, uphold the authority of the United Nations and the Security Council, and promote international peace and security.

For her part, Fajon expressed the Slovenian side's gratitude for the visa-free entry treatment by China, hailing the policy as a "big positive" that will make exchanges between the two peoples easier and facilitate economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Fajon said that as the rotating chair of the UN Security Council, Slovenian looks forward to maintaining close coordination with China and making effort to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the conflict in Gaza, as well as other hotspot issues.

The two also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the conflict in Gaza, agreeing that in pursuing political resolution of related issues, the Security Council should shoulder its due responsibility and play its due role.

