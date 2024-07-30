China grants 144-hour visa-free entry to foreigners visiting Hainan in tour groups via HK, Macao

Xinhua) 15:15, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- People from countries with diplomatic relations with China can visit the southern island province of Hainan visa-free for 144 hours via tour groups registered in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, said the National Immigration Administration on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)