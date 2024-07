We Are China

HainanOutlook | Competition to promote sour rice noodle held in S China

Xinhua) 08:26, July 29, 2024

A competitor makes Lingshui sour rice noodles during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

LINGSHUI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Lingshui sour rice noodle is a popular local snack and was listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in 2009. Recently a cooking competition was held in Lingshui to promote the sour rice noodle industry.

Competitors make Lingshui sour rice noodles during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A competitor prepares ingredients during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An assistant of a competitor slices dried meat during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A dish of Lingshui sour rice noodles made by a competitor is pictured during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A dish of Lingshui sour rice noodles made by a competitor is pictured during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Dishes of Lingshui sour rice noodles made by competitors are pictured during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Referees taste Lingshui sour rice noodles during a sour rice noodle cooking competition in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

