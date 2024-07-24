Foreign travelers benefit from China's relaxed entry policies

Xinhua) 08:18, July 24, 2024

Travelers pass through customs at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. With easier entry policies, including a 144-hour visa-free transit policy that expanded to 37 entry ports as of July 15 and pilot visa-free policies for some countries, "on-a-whim travel" to China is becoming a reality. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Travelers are seen at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Travelers walk past a fruit stand in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Foreign travelers exchange currency at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Travelers from Russia pass through customs in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Beijing Customs staff conduct security inspection on the luggage of foreign travelers at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Travelers pass through customs at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Travelers pass through customs at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

Travelers are seen at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Beijing Customs staff conduct security inspection on the luggage of foreign travelers at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

A staff member of Beijing Customs (L) conducts security inspection on the luggage of foreign travelers at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

