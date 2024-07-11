China sees surge of foreign travelers following transit visa-free policies

Xinhua) 08:19, July 11, 2024

Tourists from Switzerland pose for a group photo in front of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, or Qiniandian, at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Currently, foreign nationals from 54 countries are eligible for the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policies that are effective at 38 ports in 18 provincial-level regions across China.

China recorded 14.64 million inbound trips made by foreigners in the first half of this year, up 152.7 percent year on year, following measures introduced since January, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on July 5.

According to NIA, the number of visa-free entries made by foreigners exceeded 8.54 million from January to June, accounting for 52 percent of the inbound trips and representing a year-on-year surge of 190.1 percent.

Tourists from Italy practice Tai Chi at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists take a tour with their guide at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists choose smartphone packages at a China Mobile service hall on Wangfujing Street in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists take a tour on Wangfujing Street in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists from Italy pose for a group photo after practicing Tai Chi at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Foreign tourists pose for a photo in front of the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, or Qiniandian, at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A tourist from Switzerland poses for a photo on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A police officer answers questions about visa-free entry permits for foreign passengers at the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A police officer assists an American tourist fill out an entry registration card at the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024.(Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign passengers wait to go through the formalities at the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign passengers apply for visa-free entry permits at the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign passengers enter the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A foreign passenger goes through the border check section of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

