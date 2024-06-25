Home>>
China announces 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens
(Xinhua) 09:44, June 25, 2024
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Monday that China has decided to implement a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens.
Xi made the announcement while holding talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.
