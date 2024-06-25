China's top legislator meets Polish president in Beijing

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership has enjoyed a sound momentum of development.

China is ready to work with Poland to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen strategic mutual trust, and strengthen practical cooperation, to push for the steady and long-term development of China-Poland relations and promote the development of China-EU relations, Zhao added.

He said that the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Polish parliament at various levels and in various fields, share experience on legislative supervision, governance and environmental protection, enhance understanding of each other's national conditions, development paths and domestic and foreign policies, and provide favourable legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Duda said Poland always adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, promote exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries and actively promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of EU-China relations, he said.

