Chinese-built flood control project boosts Poland's defense against second-longest river

People's Daily Online) 15:43, March 06, 2024

A newly completed flood control reservoir project undertaken by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has effectively boosted Poland's capacity for flood control along its second-longest river, the Oder River.

By building flood detention reservoirs and elevating the main watercourse's flood discharge capacity, among other measures, the project has upgraded the river's flood control system to withstand floods of a magnitude expected once every 300 years.

The photo shows a reservoir from the flood control project undertaken by the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) in Poland. (Photo/Wan Hongju)

The project includes facilities at four major sites along the Oder River. The construction of all facilities has been completed, with one of the subprojects delivered five months ahead of schedule. Last December, the project officially entered a one-year warranty and maintenance period.

At the completion ceremony of the flood control subproject in Nowa Sól, western Poland, Jacek Milewski, mayor of Nowa Sól, described the event as "a historic moment" and said the new flood control facilities are of great significance for the development of the locality.

The new flood control facilities have brought tangible benefits to local residents, according to Marek Hetnar, a Polish control room operator at one of the flood control project's new reservoirs.

In previous years, farmland downstream from the reservoir would get inundated, and floods sometimes reached villagers' homes during the flood season, said Hetnar, who lives in a village near the reservoir.

He observed that since the reservoir became operational last May, such an incident has not occurred again.

Last December, when the Polish city of Kłodzko experienced a sudden downpour and local authorities issued a flood warning, the newly built reservoirs along the Oder River played a crucial role in preventing the flooding of fields and villages downstream, he said.

"As soon as we noticed the river water level rising rapidly, we closed the floodgates to store water, so no downstream farmland and village were damaged," Hetnar recalled.

The project has also led to environmental improvements in the locality.

Given the Oder River basin's rich biodiversity, including numerous birds, fish, and a variety of plants, PowerChina has engaged experts to develop detailed plans for animal relocation, according to reliable sources. These sources also mentioned that the corporation had planted a significant number of saplings around the reservoir site, thereby effectively increasing the area's green coverage.

"The reservoir area has turned into a scenic spot where we can enjoy our time," the operator noted, adding that local residents frequently take strolls and go cycling there.

The Oder River flood control reservoir project is not PowerChina's first endeavor in Poland.

In 2016, PowerChina completed a flood control project for the city of Wroclaw. This project not only enhanced Wroclaw's flood defense capabilities and beautified the city's watercourses but also generated a significant number of jobs for the local population, according to Liang Qian, manager of the Oder River flood control reservoir project.

"PowerChina has earned Poland's trust through excellent project quality and a strong sense of responsibility during the Wroclaw flood control project. Soon after, we won the bid to build the flood control reservoir project on the Oder River," Liang said.

Effective communication between Chinese and Polish workers has been crucial to the successful completion of the project, according to Wan Hongju, Liang's assistant.

Since 2018, Chinese and Polish workers involved in the flood control reservoir project on the Oder River have celebrated the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, together. Polish workers' families have also joined to share the joy of various celebration activities at the project site.

Pawel Strzewiczek, a Polish employee working as a translator for the project told People's Daily that the dishes prepared by a Chinese chef, surnamed Guo, at the project are as tasty as those he enjoyed during his studies in China.

"I've gained many memorable experiences working with my Chinese colleagues over the years. We often play basketball and spend holidays together. These activities are very heartwarming," Strzewiczek said.

"I've been working for PowerChina for nearly 10 years, and I'm delighted to have joined my Chinese colleagues in constructing the flood control reservoir project on the Oder River. Chinese companies respect the opinions and ideas of their employees, which is one of the reasons why I have stayed here for so long," said Roland Hamerla, a Polish water conservation engineer who has been with PowerChina since the Wroclaw flood control project.

