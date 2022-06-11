China, Poland vow to promote stable development of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 14:06, June 11, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau pledged to strengthen cooperation and promote the stable development of bilateral ties on Friday.

The consensus was reached when the two foreign ministers held the third plenary session of China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee via video link.

Wang said China is willing to work with the Polish side to better implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the tradition of friendship, enhance mutual trust, and continue to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations under the turbulent international situation.

Wang called on both sides to promote cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, science and technology, environmental protection, energy, digital, etc., resume personnel exchanges in an orderly manner, expand mutual investment, and continuously expand the common interests of the two countries.

China supports enterprises of the two countries to discuss the establishment of a two-way warehousing, logistics and distribution system for the European and Chinese markets with Poland as the distribution center, Wang added.

Rau said that Poland firmly adheres to the one-China policy, welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Poland, supports the strengthening of EU-China and Central and Eastern Europe-China cooperation, and is willing to become the door of EU-China cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue as Wang reiterated that China's position is to promote peace talks. Rau said Poland is willing to cooperate with all parties to overcome the energy and food crisis caused by the conflict.

