China's top political advisor holds talks with speaker of Polish Senate

Xinhua) 14:23, April 23, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Tomasz Grodzki, speaker of the Polish Senate (upper house), via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday met with Tomasz Grodzki, speaker of the Polish Senate (upper house), via video link, pledging to enhance friendly exchanges with Poland.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said China has attached great importance to China-Poland relations and prioritized the bilateral ties in its cooperation with Europe.

Wang called on both sides to implement the consensus and strategic guidance reached by the two heads of state on issues such as China-Poland relations and anti-epidemic cooperation, strengthen friendly exchanges and promote common development.

Wang also said the CPPCC is ready to enhance its ties with the Polish Senate and all sectors of Polish society to push the development of China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Grodzki said Poland is willing to play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of cooperation between central-eastern European countries and China and further strengthening EU-China relations.

Poland is willing to work together with China to continue to reinforce pragmatic cooperation in various fields and score new achievements in bilateral ties, Grodzki added.

