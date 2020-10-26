Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 26, 2020
Xi sends message of sympathy to Polish president

(Xinhua)    08:29, October 26, 2020

A woman wearing a face shield is seen beneath a poster of incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda at a bus stop in Warsaw, Poland, on June 19, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of sympathy to Polish President Andrzej Duda over Duda's infection with COVID-19.

In the sympathy message, Xi said that upon learning that President Duda is infected with COVID-19, he would like to extend his sympathy and wish he could recover as soon as possible.

