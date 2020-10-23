Int'l support to CPV appreciated: Xi

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows a burial ceremony of the remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed appreciation for the international support to the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53).

All peace-loving countries and people, and friendly organizations and personnel in the world gave their firm support and assistance to the CPV entering the Korean front in the war, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a meeting in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK in the war.

"On behalf of the Party, the government and the army of China, I express heartfelt thanks to them," Xi said.