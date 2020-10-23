Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Lasting spirit of volunteer servicemen | Stories shared by Xi Jinping

(Xinhua)    13:38, October 23, 2020

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers, or CPV's participation in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The Korean War broke out in June 1950. It soon reached the Yalu River that borders China and wreaked havoc in Dandong, formerly called Andong, in northeast China's Liaoning Province. Under the request of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or the DPRK, the CPV forces crossed the Yalu River on Oct. 19, 1950, to aid the DPRK's fight until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield. More than 197,000 of them sacrificed their lives in the war. The great spirit demonstrated by the CPV army in the war is hailed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

