Pursuing hegemony, bullying lead nowhere: Xi

Representatives from all walks of life participate in the opening ceremony of the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Acts of pursuing hegemony or bullying lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).