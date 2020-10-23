China ready to work with world people to build community with shared future for humanity: Xi

A meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that China is ready to work with the world people to build a community with a shared future for humanity at a meeting commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Korean front in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.