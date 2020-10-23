Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Xi stresses making Communist Party of China even stronger

(Xinhua)    10:56, October 23, 2020

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China and making the party even stronger.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

