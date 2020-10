Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) and representatives from all walks of life mourn in front of the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday spoke of the need to pool the formidable national strength that unites all, regardless of how times may evolve.