A casket containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyr is escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The victory of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) has shown that justice is sure to prevail over power, President Xi Jinping said Friday.