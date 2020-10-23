Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Xi says war must be fought to deter invaders

(Xinhua)    10:45, October 23, 2020

Chinese soldiers carry to a plane coffins containing remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said it is necessary to speak to invaders in the language they know: that is, a war must be fought to deter invasion, and violence must be met by violence.

And a victory is needed to win peace and respect, Xi added.

He said the Chinese nation will never cower before threats, or be subdued by suppression.

