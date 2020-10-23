Xi calls for fostering China's national valor

Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) and young pioneers salute the martyrs at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for fostering the valor of the nation that fears no death regardless of how times may evolve.

Xi made the remarks while addresses a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.