A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to promote the national wisdom of keeping to the right path, making innovations, and striving to march forward.