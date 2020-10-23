Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
World peace, justice must be safeguarded: Xi

(Xinhua)    11:02, October 23, 2020

Chinese soldiers(L) receive coffins containing remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged efforts to safeguard world peace and justice at a meeting commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Korean front in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

