World peace, justice must be safeguarded: Xi

Chinese soldiers(L) receive coffins containing remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged efforts to safeguard world peace and justice at a meeting commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Korean front in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.