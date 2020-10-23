Xi underscores five areas in advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics for new era

Children jump for a group photo in front of the Temple of Heaven during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday underscored five areas in advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era when addressing a meeting commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Korean front in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

The five areas include:

-- Making the Party even stronger;

-- Upholding the principle of putting people first;

-- Building up China's comprehensive national strength;

-- Accelerating the modernization of national defense and the armed forces;

-- Safeguarding world peace and justice.