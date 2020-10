Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows a view of downtown Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people are firm and confident while looking ahead to the bright prospect of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said Friday at a meeting to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.