Peaceful development, win-win cooperation right way forward: Xi

Accompanied by young pioneers and docents, veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) visit the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Seeking peaceful development and win-win cooperation is the right way forward, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).