Blackmailing, blockade, practicing maximum pressure lead nowhere: Xi

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2020 shows a view of the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Practices of blackmailing, blocking and exerting maximum pressure on other countries lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).