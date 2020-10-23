Xi lauds spirit forged in War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday lauded the great spirit forged by the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the CPV had always upheld patriotism by placing the interests of the motherland and the people above all and defying personal danger to safeguard the dignity of the motherland and the Chinese nation.

They have always upheld revolutionary heroism with their bravery and acts of valor.

They have always upheld revolutionary optimism by demonstrating high morale despite hardships and difficulties.

They have always upheld revolutionary loyalty by sacrificing themselves to complete missions assigned by the motherland and people.

They have always upheld internationalism by striving for the cause of peace and justice of humanity.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV's entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.