Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi lauds spirit forged in War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

(Xinhua)    12:50, October 23, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday lauded the great spirit forged by the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the CPV had always upheld patriotism by placing the interests of the motherland and the people above all and defying personal danger to safeguard the dignity of the motherland and the Chinese nation.

They have always upheld revolutionary heroism with their bravery and acts of valor.

They have always upheld revolutionary optimism by demonstrating high morale despite hardships and difficulties.

They have always upheld revolutionary loyalty by sacrificing themselves to complete missions assigned by the motherland and people.

They have always upheld internationalism by striving for the cause of peace and justice of humanity.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting held in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV's entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York