Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi says unilateralism, blackmail, pursuit of hegemony lead to dead ends

(Xinhua)    15:54, October 23, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Unilateralism, blackmail and the pursuit of hegemony lead to nowhere but dead ends, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made his comments when addressing a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

"In today's world, the pursuit of unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism leads nowhere," Xi said.

Blackmail, blockages and the application of maximum pressure on others lead nowhere, he said.

"Arrogance, always doing as one pleases, acts of hegemony, overbearance or bullying will lead nowhere," Xi said.

Any such act will not work and will surely result in a dead end, Xi said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York