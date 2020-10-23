Xi says unilateralism, blackmail, pursuit of hegemony lead to dead ends

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Unilateralism, blackmail and the pursuit of hegemony lead to nowhere but dead ends, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made his comments when addressing a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

"In today's world, the pursuit of unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism leads nowhere," Xi said.

Blackmail, blockages and the application of maximum pressure on others lead nowhere, he said.

"Arrogance, always doing as one pleases, acts of hegemony, overbearance or bullying will lead nowhere," Xi said.

Any such act will not work and will surely result in a dead end, Xi said.