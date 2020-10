Caskets containing the remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War are escorted by honor guards at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea showed to the world the Chinese armed forces' courage to fight and win, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.