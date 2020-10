Soldiers fire a gun salute for martyrs killed in the 1950-53 Korean War at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday said the forces of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea defeated their armed-to-teeth rival and shattered the myth of invincibility of the U.S. army.