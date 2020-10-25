Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
Xi replies to letter from art academy teachers, students

(Xinhua)    14:29, October 25, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed high expectations for art teachers and students to inherit and develop traditional Chinese opera.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter dated Oct. 23 to teachers and students from the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts.

Learning about the achievements made by the academy, Xi said he was very gratified and extended his sincere greetings to all teachers, students and staff members.

Stressing that traditional Chinese opera is the treasure of Chinese culture, Xi said that the emphasis should be placed on its practitioners to prosper and develop Chinese opera.

Xi encouraged the teachers and students of the academy to explore the true meaning of art through teaching and studying, and to constantly consolidate their original aspirations in pursuing art through serving the people.

He also called on them to make greater contributions to passing on the fine traditional Chinese culture and building China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

Founded in 1950, the academy - formerly an experimental school under the then Ministry of Culture - is the first state-organized Chinese opera educational institution established after the founding of New China.

