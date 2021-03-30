China's AliExpress to launch new delivery services in Poland

Xinhua) 15:38, March 30, 2021

WARSAW, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress said on Monday it will rollout 15-day delivery to Poland for certain products shipped from China, in a bid to expand business in the country.

The 15-day delivery program will mostly cover household appliances, consumer electronics and products for beauty, sports and health.

AliExpress was the second-largest purely online e-commerce platform in Poland last year, according to statistics from the market research company Gemius.

"The Polish e-commerce market is still one of the fastest-growing in Europe. AliExpress has a strong position in it and is taking advantage of this growth," Gary Topp, head of Global Expansion AliExpress in Central and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

