China's AliExpress to launch new delivery services in Poland
WARSAW, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress said on Monday it will rollout 15-day delivery to Poland for certain products shipped from China, in a bid to expand business in the country.
The 15-day delivery program will mostly cover household appliances, consumer electronics and products for beauty, sports and health.
AliExpress was the second-largest purely online e-commerce platform in Poland last year, according to statistics from the market research company Gemius.
"The Polish e-commerce market is still one of the fastest-growing in Europe. AliExpress has a strong position in it and is taking advantage of this growth," Gary Topp, head of Global Expansion AliExpress in Central and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.
