Chinese city launches new freight train route to Poland

Xinhua) 14:34, September 18, 2021

CHENGDU, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train route linking southwest China's Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, with the Polish port city of Gdansk, was launched Friday.

The first cargo train carrying goods such as furniture, household appliances, and machinery and equipment departed from Chengdu on Friday to Gdansk, the largest city and most important seaport in Poland's northern coastal region.

The successful launch of this route marks another extension of China-Europe freight train service from Chengdu into the hinterland of Europe. It is expected to help strengthen the economic, trade and cultural exchanges between China and Poland and other countries along the route, according to Chengdu International Railway Port Administrative Committee.

Chengdu has added eight new overseas stations to its China-Europe freight train routes so far this year. Its China-Europe freight trains can reach a total of 66 destinations in Europe.

