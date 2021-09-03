Home>>
China city launches freight train route to Oslo
(Xinhua) 09:29, September 03, 2021
CHENGDU, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train route was launched on Thursday, linking Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Norway's capital Oslo.
The first freight train on this route left Chengdu Thursday, carrying goods including electronic products and home appliances.
Chengdu's China-Europe freight train service currently has 65 overseas destinations. The expansion came after the freight train service has newly extended to seven overseas destinations, including St. Petersburg and Amsterdam, so far this year.
