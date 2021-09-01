Home>>
China-Europe freight train links Zhengzhou and Belgium's Liege
(Xinhua) 08:39, September 01, 2021
A staff member unloads a reefer container from a China-Europe freight train at Liege Logistics Intermodal in Liege, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2021. It is introduced that some goods on the train come from Vietnam. They first took the China-Vietnam train from Vietnam's Hanoi to China's Zhengzhou. Later they were transferred to the freight train linking Zhengzhou and Liege in Belgium. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- New China-Europe freight train route links China's Chongqing with Ukraine
- China's Guangxi sees surging China-Europe freight train trips in Jan-July
- Eye-catching performance of Chinese market boosts European multinationals' confidence
- 10,000th China-Europe freight train departs from Xi'an
- Interview: China-Europe Railway Express sets record in transportation of goods, says Eurasian Rail Alliance CEO
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.