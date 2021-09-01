Languages

Wednesday, September 01, 2021

China-Europe freight train links Zhengzhou and Belgium's Liege

(Xinhua) 08:39, September 01, 2021

A staff member unloads a reefer container from a China-Europe freight train at Liege Logistics Intermodal in Liege, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2021. It is introduced that some goods on the train come from Vietnam. They first took the China-Vietnam train from Vietnam's Hanoi to China's Zhengzhou. Later they were transferred to the freight train linking Zhengzhou and Liege in Belgium. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)


