Poland's dairy producers opt for virtual presence at CIIE

The CIIE organizers made certain to provide a virtual platform for all interested exhibitors, including Poland's largest dairy industry organization, which showcased online its members' portfolio of products, ranging from UHT milk and milk powder to a wide variety of cheeses.

WARSAW, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The current fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented several international exhibitors from showcasing their products on the floor of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) that ended in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, but the organizers made certain to provide a virtual platform for all interested exhibitors.

The Polish Chamber of Milk (PIM), the country's largest dairy industry organization, decided to "go virtual" by showcasing online its members' portfolio of products, ranging from UHT (ultra-high temperature) milk and milk powder to a wide variety of cheeses.

"The organizers of China's large trade fairs as the CIIE have very efficiently adapted to the new conditions and difficulties for foreign exhibitors," Agnieszka Maliszewska, PIM's director, told Xinhua in an interview.

Polish milk and dairy products have long been present on Chinese store shelves and have become increasingly popular with consumers there. Maliszewska attributes this success to the premium quality of Polish milk. "What I always emphasize is that our products are produced from the highest quality milk, based on traditional recipes and made with love."

"Polish dairy products are becoming more and more recognizable on the Chinese market, not least due to the PIM's dedication and expertise," she said.

"Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Poland's dairy exports to China grew in 2020 and have further increased this year."

Maliszewska gave her credit to the China Railway Express (CRE) for its "professional" freight service between Poland and China. "I know that Polish companies, including our dairy producers, are using rail freight, which is fast and safe," she said. "More member companies of the PIM should consider using the CRE, I recommend it, definitely."

