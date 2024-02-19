China to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with Poland: FM

Xinhua) 08:26, February 19, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to enhance political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Poland, while jointly practicing multilateralism, supporting the United Nations in playing a central role, and opposing power politics and hegemony, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that China-Poland relations have maintained steady development and become increasingly mature and resilient since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago.

The two sides should continue to adhere to the key of friendly cooperation and highlight the positive sides of mutual respect and mutual trust to jointly push for greater development of the bilateral relations from a new starting point and lift them to a higher level, Wang said.

Sikorski said Poland was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with China and has always adhered to the one-China policy.

Expressing admiration for China's remarkable achievements in development, Sikorski said Poland is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China to make the meeting of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee a success and map out cooperation in various fields for the next stage.

He also said that he expects China to support the voice and representation of Central and Eastern Europe in international affairs.

Meanwhile, Wang said China appreciates Polish commitment to a friendly policy toward China and that it views China's development in an objective and friendly way. He added that China welcomes Poland's acceleration of revitalization and supports Poland in playing a greater role in the international and regional arena.

China is ready to work with Poland to hold meetings of the joint economic commission and the science and technology cooperation commission at an early date to accumulate consensus and achievements and to convene the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee at an appropriate time to coordinate key cooperation in various fields and enhance exchanges of experience on governance, Wang said.

Poland is a "bellwether" in cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and an important destination for China-Europe freight trains, Wang said, noting that China is ready to strengthen connectivity with Poland, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality to rejuvenate the Silk Road in the new era.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues of common concern.

