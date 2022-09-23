Chinese, Polish FMs meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Wang recalled the third plenary session of China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee in June this year, which synergized and implemented bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Not long ago, the two countries' heads of state had a successful phone conversation, providing strategic guidance for maintaining the healthy and stable momentum of China-Poland relations, Wang added.

The two sides have understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, offering a solid political guarantee for the development of bilateral ties, he said.

The two countries jointly practice genuine multilateralism, uphold the important principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and continue to inject new impetus into the China-Poland cooperation, Wang said.

China is willing to strengthen strategic alignment with Poland and promote cooperation in various fields including China-Europe freight train services, civil aviation, agriculture, and investment, said Wang, adding that China also wishes to steadily advance the China-Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) cooperation on the basis of deepening bilateral cooperation.

Noting that Poland is a major country in Central and Eastern Europe and an important initiator in the China-CEE cooperation, Wang said China supports the establishment of a China-CEE countries' agricultural wholesale market in Poland to build a regional agricultural products' distribution center.

For his part, Rau said that Poland regards China as a friendly and reliable strategic partner, and that the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and communication at all levels. The two sides share common views on safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

Poland adheres to the one-China policy and appreciates China's consistent pursuit of a foreign policy of peace, said Rau, adding that Poland is committed to promoting the China-CEE cooperation and is willing to strengthen agricultural trade cooperation with China.

Poland attaches importance to China's international status and influence, and hopes that China can play an important role in restoring peace in Europe, he said.

Wang said that an expanded, prolonged Ukraine crisis is not in the interests of any party, hoping that the crisis would end as soon as possible and peace talks could resume.

China always stands for the establishment of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework to provide a lasting guarantee for peace, and will remain committed to promoting peace talks, he said.

