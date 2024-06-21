Polish president to pay state visit to China

Xinhua) 11:16, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay a state visit to China from June 22 to 26, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

During the visit, President Xi will hold talks with President Duda to map out the future development of China-Poland relations, have an in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern and jointly attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents, Lin Jian, another foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular press briefing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will meet with Duda respectively, Lin added.

Poland is among the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Poland, and bilateral relations have developed smoothly with fruitful practical cooperation in recent years, Lin noted.

China is ready to work with Poland to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly lead high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and China's cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries, and continuously enrich the connotation of China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership, Lin said.

