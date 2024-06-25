China ready to push ties with Poland to higher level: Xi

Xinhua) 08:04, June 25, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in economy, trade, agriculture and more. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged China's willingness to work with Poland to push bilateral relations to a higher level and inject more stability and certainty into a turbulent world.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks in Beijing with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China.

Noting Poland was one of the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, Xi said bilateral relations have maintained steady progress since the two countries forged diplomatic ties 75 years ago.

Since China and Poland decided to upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership eight years ago, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have expanded and deepened in an all-round way, benefiting the two peoples, he added.

Noting that great changes are unfolding globally in an unprecedented way, Xi said China is ready to work with Poland to adhere to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic ties, continue the traditional friendship, push bilateral relations to a higher level, and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world.

The key to the enduring relationship lies in that the two nations can draw wisdom and strength from their respective national history and cultural traditions, and independently develop their bilateral friendship, Xi said.

The two sides should continue to adhere to the China-Poland friendship featuring mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and mutual learning, understand and support each other's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, jointly oppose the Cold War mentality and camp confrontation, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and promote an equal and orderly global multipolarization and an economic globalization that benefits all, Xi said.

Xi urged the two sides to make good use of such mechanisms as the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee to strengthen strategic coordination and planning of cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advance cooperation in major projects such as the China-Europe Railway Express, and strengthen cooperation in trade, agriculture, digital economy, green industry and clean energy.

China welcomes more high-quality agricultural and food products from Poland into the Chinese market, supports the expansion of two-way investment, and hopes Poland will provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Xi said.

China has decided to adopt a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens, Xi said, adding that both sides should vigorously promote exchanges in culture, youth, academia and media.

China is willing to work with Poland and other countries to promote the sustainable development of the China-Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation mechanism, and advance the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, he added.

Duda said President Xi's state visit to Poland in 2016 was an important milestone in the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi represents huge development opportunities for Poland, and the Belt and Road cooperation has strongly propelled Poland's infrastructure construction and economic development, he said.

Poland greatly appreciates the principles China adheres to in international affairs and its contributions to world peace and development, Duda said, stressing that Poland firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Poland is willing to advance the Belt and Road cooperation with China, deepen exchanges and cooperation in economy and trade, agriculture, infrastructure, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, and expand cooperation in new areas such as innovation, digital economy and new energy vehicles, he added.

Duda said Poland is willing to maintain close multilateral communication and coordination with China to further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to world peace and stability.

Noting that Poland will assume the rotating presidency of the EU in the first half of next year, Duda said Poland is willing to play a constructive role in promoting EU-China relations and advancing cooperation between Central and Eastern European countries and China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

Xi stressed that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace talks and political settlement. At present, efforts should be made to avoid further escalation of the conflict, cool the situation down and create conditions for peace talks. "This is in the interests of the international community, including Europe."

China opposes some individuals using the normal trade between China and Russia as an excuse to divert focus and smear China, Xi said, adding that China encourages and supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, and promotes the building of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture. China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis in its own way.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in economy, trade, agriculture and more.

The two sides also issued the Action Plan on Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Poland (2024-2027).

Prior to the talks, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome ceremony for Duda and his wife. A welcome banquet was also held for the guests in the evening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to the talks between Xi and Duda, in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to the talks between Xi and Duda, in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to the talks between Xi and Duda, in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda prior to the talks between Xi and Duda in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. Xi held talks with Duda at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)