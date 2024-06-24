Readers' seminar on Xi's book on governance held in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A readers' seminar on the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was successfully held here in the capital of Tajikistan on Saturday.

More than 150 representatives across various sectors of China and Tajikistan, including politics, academia, and publishing, attended the event.

The attendees believe that the book deeply explains the meaning and development context of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and concentrates on President Xi's in-depth thinking on China's national governance and global governance issues.

The publication of the Tajik version of the book provides an authoritative reading material for Tajik readers to understand China in the new era and Chinese modernization, said the attendees.

Under the leadership of President Xi, China's successful experience and remarkable achievements in governance have provided valuable references for developing countries, the participants said.

China upholds the common values of humanity, including peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, playing an active role in building a community with a shared future for mankind, implementing the three major global initiatives, jointly building the Belt and Road, fostering exchanges between Eastern and Western civilizations, and promoting global prosperity and stability, they added.

This event was jointly hosted by China's State Council Information Office, China International Communications Group, and the Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan.

