Languages

Archive

Friday, June 21, 2024

Home>>

Xi: Provide nutritious, healthy school meals

(People's Daily App) 14:41, June 21, 2024

During a visit to a Xining middle school while inspecting Qinghai Province on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of hygiene in meal preparation to ensure students eat nutritiously and healthily.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories