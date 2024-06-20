Xi exchanges congratulations with Trinidad and Tobago president over 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Kangaloo over the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Trinidad and Tobago is an important country in the Caribbean, and a comprehensive cooperative partner of China in the region, Xi said.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, bilateral relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields, which have benefited the two peoples, he said.
Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Trinidad and Tobago relations, and stands ready to work with Kangaloo to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and take the China-Trinidad and Tobago comprehensive cooperative partnership to a higher level.
Kangaloo said that the establishment of diplomatic ties between Trinidad and Tobago and China was based on the shared wish of both sides to develop friendly relations and cooperation.
Over the years, the two countries have always stuck to the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations and constantly strengthened ties between the two peoples, she said.
Kangaloo expressed confidence that bilateral relations in the new era will continue to bring benefits to the two countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Intelligence Expo
- Xi stresses PLA's political loyalty at crucial meeting held in old revolutionary base
- Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province
- Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
- Xi urges all-out response to floods, drought
- Xi delivers important instructions on flood control and drought relief
- Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
- Xi: Carry forward spirit of patriotism, revolution
- Xi sends congratulatory message on centennial of Huangpu Military Academy
- Xi's article on high-quality development to be published
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.