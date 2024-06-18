Xi sends congratulatory message on centennial of Huangpu Military Academy

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to the alumni association of the Huangpu Military Academy on the centennial of the academy and the 40th anniversary of the alumni association.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm congratulations to the alumni association of the academy and sincere greetings to alumni and their relatives at home and abroad.

The Huangpu (Whampoa) Military Academy, born out of the first cooperation between the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) and the CPC, stood as the first academy cultivating military officers for the Chinese revolution, Xi said in the letter.

The alumni association of the academy, a CPC-led patriotic mass organization connecting the academy's alumni and their relatives at home and abroad, has served the overall development of the Party and the country and played a positive part in expanding exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, opposing separatism seeking "Taiwan independence," and pushing forward national reunification, Xi said.

He urged the alumni association to carry on the patriotic and revolutionary tradition of the Huangpu Military Academy, firmly oppose separatism seeking "Taiwan independence" and promote national reunification, and pool wisdom and strength for realizing the Chinese dream.

He expressed the hope that alumni and their relatives at home and abroad would take an active part in Chinese modernization and contribute to the building of a strong country and the realization of national rejuvenation.

The academy was founded in south China's Guangzhou in June 1924.

A symposium commemorating the centennial of the Huangpu Military Academy and the 40th anniversary of its alumni association was held in Beijing on Monday. Xi's message was read out at the event.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the symposium and delivered a speech.

Wang hailed the patriotic and revolutionary history and traditions of Huangpu's alumni and their families both in China and overseas, saying they are an important force in advancing national reunification and rejuvenation.

Wang called on the group to be firm in advancing the great cause of national reunification, active in engaging in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation, and vigorous in encouraging exchange among youth on both sides of the Strait.

He also urged the group to be resolute in opposing "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and to help maintain peace and stability in the Strait.

